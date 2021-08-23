Britain has ordered another thirty five million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which will be delivered from the second half of next year, as part of its preparations for booster shots and any new variants that may emerge.

The extra doses will ensure the country is able to control Covid-19 “for years to come”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

But the director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Abhanom Ghebreyesus, has said such shots should be delayed to raise vaccination rates globally.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England and Cambridge University, COVID-19 vaccines have saved 95,200 lives. In England alone, they have prevented 82,100 hospitalizations and 23.9 million infections.

No official decision has been given yet on a potential rollout of third doses, but plans are in place to enable a booster programme to begin in early September, alongside the flu jab, Mr Javid said.