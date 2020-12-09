US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to order mass vaccination of 100 million citizens against COVID-19 within his first hundred days in office.

Biden has been undeterred by President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud in the November 3 election, and has continued to put a structure for his administration in place.

He has already nominated his White House team.

The US is one of the worst hit countries by covid-19 and the president-elect has promised he would compel Americans to wear facemask to protect themselves from the ravaging virus that had killed over 250, 000 citizens.

Advertisement

“Today, I’m announcing key COVID-19 priorities for the first 100 days of my administration:

Everyone wears a mask

100 million vaccinations

Reopen the majority of schools

“With these steps, we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better,” he tweeted.