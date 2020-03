A Stay-At-Home order has been imposed on Civil Servants from Grade Level One to twelve in Bayelsa.

This is the lastest step taking by the oil-rich state after a case of the Coronavirus was confirmed in neighbouring Rivers State,

At an emergency press briefing in Yenagoa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Of Health informed journalists that more decisions were taken after Governor Douye Diri met with the expanded multi-sectoral task force on the Coronavirus pandemic.