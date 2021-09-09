Breaking News

Covid-19: AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines approved as booster doses in UK

Leave a comment
AstraZeneca, Pfizer Covid vaccines approved as booster doses in UK

The UK medicines regulator has approved Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines for use as booster shots.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has certified that receiving a third dose of either vaccine is safe.

It clears the way for the government’s scientific advisers to lay forth a plan for a booster shot program this fall.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is working on a final recommendation for ministers on booster vaccinations.

After a major meeting today,Thursday, it is likely to issue formal recommendations later this week, and the NHS is already preparing to invite millions for a third dose.

Several countries are considering rounds of thirds vaccinations to enhance diminishing protection before the winter season, particularly among the elderly who received their vaccine several months ago.

The JCVI is reviewing the most recent data from the University Hospital Southampton’s Cov-Boost experiment.

The Pfizer vaccine is being tested alongside those from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, Valneva, and CureVac in a £19.3 million UK clinical trial.

Pfizer boosters can be given to anyone, regardless of past dosages, according to the new MHRA guidance, but AstraZeneca should only be given to people who have already taken it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to confirm last week that a booster rollout will begin this month, saying older people are the priority as autumn and winter approach.

Sajid Javid said he is also expecting to hear from the UK’s chief medical officers in the coming days about any mass rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

diseased_kidney-tcnews

30 percent of Nigerians have kidney disease – Association of nephrology

TVCN
Feb 14, 2018

The Nigerian Association of Nephrology says 30 per cent Nigerians have acute kidney failure. (more…)

Femi Gbajabiamila denies being convicted in the U.S. ( SPEECH)

TVCN
Jun 5, 2019

A major contender in the speakership race for the 9th House of (more…)

Britain to suspend top tier investor visas to crack down money laundering

TVCN
Dec 6, 2018

As part of its drive to crack down crime and money laundering, Britain has said it will suspend its…

Associates, friends eulogise late Adeyinka Adebayo

TVCN
Mar 9, 2017

Sympathizers thronged the Lagos home of the late former Governor of Nigeria's old Western region, Major…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Latest news about COVID-19 is that NAFDAC approves Moderna, Astrazeneca, conditionally approves Sputnik V vaccines

COVID-19: NAFDAC approves Moderna, Astrazeneca, conditionally approves Sputnik V vaccines

15 Jul 2021 11.41 am

The  National Agency for Food and drug…

Continue reading

Novavax begins mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in S. Africa

17 Aug 2020 11.18 am

U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on…

Continue reading
FG Flags off second phase of vaccination

FG flags off second phase of COVID-19 vaccination exercise

16 Aug 2021 12.35 pm

The federal government has flag-off of the…

Continue reading