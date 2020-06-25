The Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has complained of the negative effect of Coronavirus Pandemic on growth of local and national economy.

They are calling on key players to work on developing Agriculture business and food Security.

For months, Nigeria and other countries of the world are confronted with the global public health crisis caused by Coronavirus Pandemic and this has created Economic hardship.

Large, small and medium scale businesses are mostly affected due to the lockdown.

The New President of ABEOCCIMA, Jare Oyesola, said businesses have been affected negatively and suggested Agricultural revolution as a way of creating jobs.

Chairman of the Board of the Chamber, wants Government and citizens to work together to save the economy and businesses of the people.

They also appreciate the state govenor for his support for local economy.