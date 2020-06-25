One of the All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Ondo State, Ifeoluwa Oyedele has expressed optimism that the party will overcome its current crisis and come out of it stronger.

He said the leadership crisis could not be divulged from scrambling for political positions and influence.

Mr Ifeoluwa who submitted his nomination and expression of interest form at the Abuja national secretariat of the party said what APC is witnessing currently is not strange in politics.

He said as a founding member, who designed the APC logo, he expected the party to go through rough patches because of the large number of legacy groups that amalgamated to form the party.