Members of Afenifere, a Yoruba Socio-cultural Organization in each of the southwest states are to donate 500,000 naira to their Governor as support for the fight against Coronavirus.

Leader of the group and a second republic Senator, Pa Ayo Fasanmi commended President Muhammad Buhari and Governor of the region for the efforts towards containing the pandemic.



Our Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed reports that Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the country is the epicentre of the corona virus pandemic in Nigeria.

Six States in the southwest region have also recorded cases which is ravaging the world. For the past few weeks, philanthrophists and corporation Organizations have been supporting Governments through donation of food items and cash to cushion the effects of lockdown on the citizens.

Addressing Journalists, Pa Ayo Fasanmi said Afenifere will support Governors of the region with three million naira.

He appreciated the cooperation and support given to both the federal and the state Governments by citizens particularly on the lockdown.