No fewer than 25 prospective corps members, including a nursing mother, have tested positive for coronavirus at the Gombe NYSC Camp ground located in Amada, Akko LGA.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, confirmed the matter on Saturday, saying that the 25 corps members had been tested in the previous three days and had been transferred to the state-owned isolation center at the Idris Mohammed infectious disease center in Kwadon.

He said, “Out of the 1,291 that were tested using the Polymerase Chain Reaction, , 25 persons were positive, and one is a nursing mother.

“For the sake of coordination, the incident management system in Gombe has conducted a meeting at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre and we have also moved as required by the guideline to Kwadon isolation centre.

“At the isolation centre, we have made provision for their feeding, medication and their security

Advertisement

“We have drafted Police to provide security to the place. They will be managed at the isolation centre until they are negative and they will be returned to join their fellow corps members.

“We have also provided psychosocial support because some of them may be asymptomatic and may wonder why they are kept there. So, we had to educate them that they pose a risk to the general public because unconsciously, they will be infecting others.”

Dahiru urged the public to follow the protocols, noting that the virus was still active.

He added, “Now that we have got details about their states and local governments, we will call the affected states and ask them to go to their homes for contact tracing.”