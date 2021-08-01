Ben White, a Brighton defender, has finally completed his move to Arsenal for a fee of around £50 million.

The Gunners reached an agreement in principle last month, with the transfer completed following White’s return from vacation.

“Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing,” manager Mikel Arteta said on the club’s website.

“Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us.

“And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

Advertisement

The move brings the defender’s career to a close after he was released by Southampton as a teenager before joining Brighton in 2016.

He spent time on loan at Newport County and Peterborough United before joining Leeds on loan for the 2019-20 Championship season.

White is Arsenal’s third signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht and left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

He will wear the number four shirt at Arsenal, which was vacant after the exit of defender David Luiz.