President Muhamadu Buhari has ordered the immediate release of 10 Billion naira grant to Lagos state which remains the epicentre of the CIVID 19 outbreak in Nigeria.

According to the President, the grant will enable Lagos increase its capacity to control and contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the central bank of Nigeria in partnership with private sector led by Aliko Dangote foundation and Access bank have come together to form the Nigerian private sector coalition against COVID-19.

This coalition has a mandate to mobilise private sector resources and direct support to private and public healthcare ability to respond to the crisis.

Data from the Nigeria centre for disease control shows that more than 50 Nigerians have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In terms of fatalities, China has lost 3,287, italy, 7,503, USA 1062, Spain 4,145 and at the moment 1 life has been in Nigeria.

Governor of the central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele says the country must prepare for the worst scenerio, hence there is need to fully involve the private sector players to support government’s effort.

This coalition set up by the APEX bank comprises of four committees which includes, steering, funding, operational and technical committee saddled with different responsibilities but with the same objective.

At the moment, more than 120 billion naira is needed to procure all needed equipments, materials and infrastructure to address the threat posed by this pandemic.