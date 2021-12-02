Court shifts Nnamdi Kanu”s trial to 18th January

Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja has moved back the trial date of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafran IPOB Nnamdi Kanu from 19th January 19 to 18 January 2022.

The shift in the trial date followed the abridgment of time granted by the Judge following a passionate plea to that effect.

Counsel to Mr Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the court with an application seeking order of the court to accommodate the trial in November and December this 2021 as against the earlier 19th January 2021

Shuaib Labaran who stood for the federal government told the court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the federal government has been filled and served on Mr Kanu.

Justice Nyako noted that the application for time abridgment cannot be considered because there is no judicial time for such an issue.

The case diary of the court was read to the lawyer to establish the the court has docket of cases to attend to.

Justice Nyako ordered DSS to allow Mr Kanu to practice his faith, change his clothes and be given maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.