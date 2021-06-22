An FCT high Court sitting in Apo is set to deliver judgment in a suit instituted against former federal lawmaker Farouk Ahmad Lawan.

Mr Lawal was alleged to have collected bribe up to the tune of 3 million dollars from Femi Otedola to remove Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited (Otedola’s former company) from the list of oil companies allegedly involved in the fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.

The defendant was the chairman of the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing the multi-billion naira fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.