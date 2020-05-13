A State High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging for the 2017 ritual killing of an 8 year old girl in port harcourt.‬

The third accused person was also found guilty but was sentenced to one year in prison.

In a judgment that lasted almost three hours, the judge described the actions of the the first and second defendant as satanic and thereafter sentenced them to death by hanging.

The third defendant was found guilty of criminal negligence having acted in a manner that allowed the escape of the prime suspect from police custody 24 hours after he was arrested.

The court reduced his sentence to one year having considered that he had been in custody since August 2017, been dismissed from the police and is a family man.

This for now brings to an end a matter that attracted national attention and calls for justice by several interest groups