Justice Musa Ubale of the Jigawa State High Court situated at No. 6 in Birnin Kudu has sentenced one Abiu Suleiman (65 years old) to life imprisonment for committing Sodomy on a 15-year-old child in Kiyawa town, Kiyawa Local Government.

After hearing the testimony of four prosecution witnesses and three defense witnesses, the Judge found the convict guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 284 of the Penal Code (Miscellaneous Amendments) Law No. 9, 2014.

In a press statement issued to the media and signed by the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Justice Zainab Baba Santali declared that the judge had hoped that the punishment would serve as deterrence to offenders.

In another incident, on the 18th of June, the Court of Appeal Kano Division delivered judgment in the case of Samaila Bello vs State Appeal No: CA/K/637/C/18. with Charge No JDU/1c/2010, where the Court upheld one Sama’ila Bello’s life sentence for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Hussein A. Mukhtar, PJCA, denied the appellant’s appeal and upheld the verdict of the High Court of Jigawa State, which convicted and sentenced the appellant to life in prison for violating the provisions of Jigawa State’s penal code legislation.