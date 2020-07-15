The Lagos State Special Offences Court has sentenced one Tayo Bakare, to 20 years in prison with hard labour for raping 2 women in 2017.

Mr Bakare was arraigned on an eight counts charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery, deprivation of liberty and rape, which contravenes the 2015 Criminal Law of Lagos.

One of his victims, a 19-year-old undergraduate of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, testified that the 24 year old convict, had pretended as a family friend and lured her to a hotel, where he raped and threatened to kill her.

Mr Bakare in his testimony denied raping the two friends, instead he admitted to having sexual intercourse with them.

Justice Abiola Soladoye who delivered the judgment on Tuesday, discharged and acquitted the convict on four out of the eight counts but found him guilty on the others, adding that his sentencing will serve as a deterrence to others.

“He shall serve 10-years in respect of count two (conspiracy to commit robbery), 10-years in respect of count four (robbery), 10-years in respect of count six (deprivation of liberty) and twenty-years in respect of count eight (rape).

“However, these sentences are to run concurrently,’’ Justice Soladoye said.