Court Sacks new Emir of Kotangora in Niger State

A Niger State High Court sitting in Minna, has sacked Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate.

The order followed the hearing of on ex parte motion brought before the court by 15 contestants for the throne.

The first defendant, Mohammed Barau Kontagora was restrained by Justice Abdullahi Mikailu from parading himself as the 7th Emir “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicants’ Motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2021.”

The case has been adjourned till October 20, 2022.

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger had appointed Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora
following the demise of 84-year-old Sa’idu Namaska in September.

