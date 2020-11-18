Justice Okon Abang of the Federal high Court Abuja, has revoked the bail granted to the former chairman of pension reform task team Abudlrasheed Maina.

At the resumed sitting the EFCC had brought 3 applications that the trial should continue in the absence of the defendant, the bail of the defendant should be revoked, and the surety Senator Ali Ndume should forfeit the bail bond of N500 million naira.

In open court justice Abang called out Mr Maina surety, Senator Ndume and asked why he has been unable to produce the defendant in court after several warnings from the court.

Senator Ndume stated he had made efforts searching for the defendant, he had sent people to search for him in Abidjan and even went to his mother’s but could not find him.

In a short ruling Justice Abang revoked the bail granted to Mr Maina, ordered security agencies to arrest him anywhere he is found and adjourned to 23rd November for Senator Ali Ndume to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond of N500 million.