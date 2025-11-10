A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Monday remanded Wasiu Akinwande, also known as Olori Esho, along with two co-defendants, in custody over allegations of multiple murders. The accused were arraigned alongside Qudus Egbere and Sola Edun Tomiwa on a five-count charge including conspiracy, murder, a...

A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Monday remanded Wasiu Akinwande, also known as Olori Esho, along with two co-defendants, in custody over allegations of multiple murders.

The accused were arraigned alongside Qudus Egbere and Sola Edun Tomiwa on a five-count charge including conspiracy, murder, and membership of an unlawful society. The charges were read before Justice Oyindamola Ogala.

The Lagos State Government filed an amended information dated November 10, 2025, detailing the offences, which violate Sections 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2021.

During proceedings, State Counsel A.O. Azeez informed the court, “We filed an amended charge this morning.”

The defendants, represented by their lawyers Olanrewaju Ajanaku and M.D. Obadeyi, pleaded not guilty to all counts.

When the counsel for the second defendant requested administrative bail, the court declined and instructed that a formal bail application be filed.

The charges allege that on July 31, 2024, at Moshalashi Street, Mushin, the defendants, along with others at large: Conspired to commit murder of Bolanle Yusuf and Yusuf Ramadan.

Carried out the murders of Bolanle Yusuf and Yusuf Ramadan using machetes and firearms.

Belonged to the unlawful society known as the Eiye Confraternity.

The state prosecutor requested the court to set a trial date. Justice Ogala adjourned the case to January 19, 2026, for the commencement of trial.