Court remand Housewife for child battering in Sokoto

A Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 33-year-old housewife, Rahila Yakubu, for alleged child battering.

Yakubu, resident of Sokoto metropolis was arraigned on three count charges of Causing Grievous Hurt, Child Cruelty and Wrongful Confinement, the offences that contravened the penal code laws of Sokoto.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. George Idoko, said the incident was reported in Dec. 12, 2021 and the victim was accused persons stepdaughter living in the same compound.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim sustained injuries on her body as result the alleged maltreatments and presently receiving treatment.

When charges were read, the accused person pleaded not guilty while her Defense Counsel, Mr Shamsuddeen Dauda, applied for her bail.

However, the Prosecutor opposed the application on the ground that investigation was still on progress and the victim was also on treatment.

George said in recognition of gravity of the offences and the condition of the victims investigation might be jeopardise.

He said the prosecution are ready to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt adding that the each offence attracted not less than five years imprisonment when the accused was convicted.

The Trial Judge, Chief Magistrate Fatima Hassan, ordered the accused to be remanded in Correctional center and adjourned the case to Dec. 22, for hearing.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, commended state ministry of health for shouldering medication of victim.

Sifawa appealed for diligent prosecution in the case in view of nature of the cases of Gender Based Violence and further supports for victim.