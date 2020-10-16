The Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court has reinstated Mohammed Dauda as the substantive director of the National Intelligence Agency.

Mr Dauda, who was dismissed on the 6th of March, 2018, was also awarded one million naira as compensation.

In the suit, he asked the court to determine whether the procedure adopted in his dismissal was in compliance with the National Securities Agency Act of 1986.

He also asked the court to determine whether the purported letter dismissing him was not unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.