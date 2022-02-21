Court refuses to order the release of suspended DCP Kyari from NDLEA custody

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal high court Abuja has refused to order the release of the suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari from the custody of the NDLEA.

Justice Ekwo rather ordered Mr Kyari to put the federal government on notice of the suit he instituted.

Mr Kyari in an ex-parte motion filed by his counsel Obianuju Ikena claimed that he is suffering from diabetes which needs urgent medical attention.

Justice Ekwo in his brief ruling ordered that the respondent be notified.

Justice Ekwo noted that the averment and allegations made against the federal government are weighty and the court must give the government an opportunity to be heard before taking any decision