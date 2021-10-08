Court orders release of Mohammed Adoke’s passport

The Federal high Abuja has granted leave to the former Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke to travel abroad for medical treatment.

In a motion on notice, Mr Adoke prayed the court for the release of his passport to enable him travel.

Counsel to the prosecution did not oppose the application.

Granting the relief as prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the release of the passport and ordered counsel to the defendant Kanu Agabi to sign an undertaking.

The deputy chief registrar of the court is to inform the immigration service of the leave granted to the defendant to travel.

The court also ordered the passport should be returned 3 days upon his arrival to the country.

Trial adjourned till 6th December