Court of Appeal hearing PDP’s bid to stop Saturday’s Plateau LG Polls

Proceeding is still on at the moment on the Judgement of an Appeal filed by PDP for the court of Appeal to give an Order of Injunction, restraining the conduct of the Saturday 8 council polls, across the 17 Council areas of Plateau State.

The Court before it went on a two hour recess, has declined the application for adjournment by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission.

The PDP had approached the Lower Court sometime ago to challenge the powers of PLASIEC to exclude it from participating in the Saturday 8 October local government election.

The premises of the Jos Division of the Court of appeal is filled with residents and party faithful anticipating the judgement.

Will keep you updated as events unfold.