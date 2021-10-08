Breaking News

Abductors release 5 more Bethel Students, Matron – Baptist Convention

Latest Breaking News About Bethel Baptist High School : Abductors release 5 Bethel Students, Matron - Baptist Convention Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna Signpost
The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Reverend Israel Akanji, has announced the release of 5 more of the abducted Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna and a matron making 6 people.

He added that the Baptist Convention is hoping that the remaining 4 students who are still in captivity will be released soon.
He thanked the public for the support the Convention has received since the abduction of the over 100 students and prayed for the safe return of the remaining 4 Students in captivity.

