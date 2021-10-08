Breaking News

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Northern PDP Governors meet

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Former Vice President, Northern PDP Governors meet Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Northern PDP Governors

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar attends a meeting of Northern PDP Governors and stakeholders in Abuja.

This meeting comes about 24 hours after the decision of the National Executive Council of the PDP to adopt recommendations of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi led Zoning Committee.

The Party has agreed to Zone the position of National Chairman of the party to the North and all national positions held by the South will be swapped with the north.

At Thursday’s NEC meeting the former VP told other party members that Zoning has been a long standing practice inside Nigeria’s biggest opposition party and that the PDP has the right to determine its rules and how the party should be governed.

