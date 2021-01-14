The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal filed by three registered Voters in Kogi state seeking to nullify the election of Yahaya Bello as Governor in 2015.

The judgement of a three-man panel was delivered by Justice Steven Adah.

In the brief judgment, the appellate court upheld the judgement of the Federal High court delivered in March , 2018.

The Federal High court had dismissed the case on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction and that the suit was incompetent on several grounds.

It described the appeal as an academic exercise, since the Governor already completed his four-year tenure and has since been re-elected.

The Appeal court held that the responsibility of choosing a flag bearer lies solely with the political parties and not voters, in line with section 287 of the Electoral Act as amended.

In the unanimous judgement, the appellate court upheld the March 20th, 2018 decision of the lower court and accordingly dismissed the suit.