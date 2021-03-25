A professor of Soil Science at the University of Calabar, Peter Ogban, has been sentenced to three years in prison for manipulation election results by a high court in Akwa Ibom state.

Recall that Ogban was the returning officer in the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom north-west in 2019.

He was prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the presiding judge said Professor Ogban was guilty of altering results of the election to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and subsequently jailed him for three years.