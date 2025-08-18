The Economic and Financial crimes Commission EFCC has secured the conviction of three more persons involved in internet fraud, who were arrested at a hotel located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex in Abeokuta. Ninety-three persons in all were arrested in the ...

Ninety-three persons in all were arrested in the sting operation which occurred on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, sitting as a vacation judge for thr southwest zone, convicted the defendants on Monday, after they pleaded to the one-count charge brought against them.

Adewale Adenekan pleaded guilty to the charge, confirming that he had already restituted the sum of N200,000. The EFCC also tendered an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was admitted as an exhibit without any objection from the defence counsel.

In his judgment, Justice Dipeolu sentenced Adenekan to one month imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine. Similar sentences were also passed on the two other defendants – Oyatokun Damilola Qudus and Adisa Okikiade.

The defendants were charged separately for fraudulently misrepresenting themselves through their social media accounts to unsuspecting individuals, with the intention to gain advantage, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.