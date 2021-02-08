Court grants Senator Orji Kalu leave to apply for an order prohibiting the Federal government , through the EFCC her officers, agents, privies and any other person or bodies driving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from retrying, harrassing and intimidating him with respect to the charges which he was convicted and sentenced.

The court also ordered a stay of proceedings until the determination of the application

Applicant granted 7 days to file his application and serve same on the respondent