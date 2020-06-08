A Federal High Court in Benin City has granted an order restraining the All Progressives Congress and its national chairman from conducting any primary election in Edo State ahead of the state governorship election in September, pending the determination of the suit before it.

APC faction loyal to governor Obaseki has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the party over the choice of the primary ahead of the governorship election in the state.

INEC has fixed September this year for the governorship election in the state, but Political watchers say the success of the election is dependent on how politicalk parties manage their primaries.

For months now, there has been no love lost between governor Godwin Obaseki and the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, a development political analysts say affect the chances of the party in the state.