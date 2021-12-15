Court Grants bail to 12 out of 16 accused in Siege on Justice Odili’s home

Justice Nkoenye Maha has granted bail to 12 out the the defendants accused of invading Justice Odili’s residence in the sum of N5million each with 2 sureties in like sum.

The first surety must be a responsible citizen, with landed properties in like sum while the second, must be gainfully employed in Abuja with 3 years tax clearance preceding the court order.

For the 11th and 15th defendants, the court refused to grant their oral application for bail, while for the 14th defendant, no one made an application for his bail.

They are all to be remanded at the kuje correctional center.

Those granted bail, will also be remanded in at the correctional center pending perfection of their bail applications.

For the female defendant , she will be remanded at suleja correctional center.