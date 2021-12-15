We will never compromise in Anti Banditry, Other fights -Police

Kaduna state Police command has reacted to an allegation of complicity and compromise on its part in the fight against banditry which was allegedly levelled against the Police by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase.

It says the allegations by the Lawmaker are false, misleading and unfounded.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Muhammed Jalige, the Kaduna Police argued that the force has abided by the provision of the law which clearly states the role of the Police in regards to its statutory powers touching on the investigation, apprehension and prosecution of criminal offenders.

The statement explained that the Police has in 2021 arrested atleast 305 suspects for involvement banditry armed robbery and kidnapping operations in the state while atleast 168 kidnap victims have been successfully rescued by it’s men in the year under review.

The statement added that at least 242 suspects are currently being prosecuted at various courts within the State while 161 arms and 2,924 ammunition have also been recovered from assailants.

The Kaduna Police spokesperson also debunked claims that bandits arrested by the Police were subsequently released.

The Kaduna Police Command held that its men will not discouraged but will be unrelenting in ensuring that peace returns to Kaduna state