Court declines to sentence convicted comedian De General for drug trafficking

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, has convicted a comedian and skit maker, Joshua Sunday, popularly called Dgeneral, for unlawful possession of 14 grams of Tramadol.

A co-accused, Caleb Ojana William, was also said to be in unlawful possession of 15 grams of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called marijuana.

Justice Osiagor convicted both men, after they pleaded guilty to a count each of unlawful possession of the banned substance, made against them by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The offenses are contrary to and punishable under section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Though, the prosecution urged the court to sentence the two men as prescribed by section 356(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, having pleaded guilty to the charge,

Justice Osiagor, in his judgment, while pronouncing them guilty, declined to sentence them, but cautioned ‘to go and sin no more’.