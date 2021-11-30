Court Declares banishment of former Emir Sanusi illegal

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the banishment of the deposed Emir of kano State Samuel Lamido Sanusi to Awe, a remote community in Nassarawa State as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court held that the restrictions placed on him after his deposition on 9th March 2020 on allegation of insubordination is a clear arbitrary violation of his right to freedom of movement and personal liberty granted by the Nigerian constitution.

The Judge subsequently voided the arrest, harassments and banishment of the deposed Emir to Abuja and later to Nasarawa state and set it aside on ground of being infringement to his fundamental human rights.

A sum of N10M was awarded to the former Emir as damages to be paid to him by the respondents.

The court also issued an order directing the respondents to tender public apology to Mr Sanusi to be published in two major national dailies for the embarrassment caused him in the cause of breaching his fundamental human rights.