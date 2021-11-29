Court declares arrest, arraignment of Ikeanga Ugochinyere unlawful

The FCT High court sitting in Apo presided by Justice Binta Mohammed has granted the application for a judicial review filed by Spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to restrain the Wuse Chief Magistrate from going ahead with the case of criminal defamation brought against him by the Inspector General of Police on the account of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A Chief Magistrate in Wuse District of Abuja had granted bail to Mr Ugochinyere in the sum of two hundred thousand naira and 1 surety in like sum.

He had pleaded not guilty to a 4 count charge of defamation brought against him by Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire member the House.

In a first Information report the prosecution had claimed that Mr Ugochinyere, conspired with others at large to commit an offence of defamation against the Speaker and the entire House of Representatives when he accused them of collecting 10 million dollars in order to pass the Infectious Disease Bill.

Justice Binta Mohammed held that the magistrate court acted with out jurisdiction to entertain the matter against Mr ugochinyere.