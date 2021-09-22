Breaking News

Court convicts 17 internet fraudsters in Uyo

Current news about EFFC convicting 17 internet fraudsters in Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Uyo Zonal Command has secured the conviction of 17 Internet fraudsters before Justice Stephen Daylop Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The convicts are: Valentine Moses Ukong, Ebuka Kelvin Uzokwe, Onedo Elohor Caleb, Godson Lekia Tophie, Achilonu Moses Chidiebere, Monshe Oloko Pius, Samuel Egu Ezeh, Akobo Joseph Chikone, Morayor Jerry Shina, Obioma Joel

Others are Modey Terrence Akong, Abang Godswill Iyurinyi, Emmanuel Chika, Prosper Okpubeku, Obikwelu Bright Ugochukwu, Enajemo Oghenekaro and Effiong Akaninyene Essien.

The convicts were among 33 suspected internet fraudsters apprehended in Calabar on Thursday, during a sting operation.

They were each convicted after pleading guilty to separate one count of charge that bordered on criminal impersonation and identity theft with intent to obtain property and gain advantage contrary tothe Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

All the defendants with the exception of Godson Tohie and Achilonus Chidiebere bagged six months imprisonment with various options of fine ranging from N50, 000 to N100, 000.

