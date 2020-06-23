A Federal High Court has barred Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the People’s Democratic Party governorship primary scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

According to the court documents, the suit was instituted by one of the governorship aspirants on the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Mr Obaseki.

Mr Ogbeide-Ihama, prayed the court to stop Mr Obaseki from participating in the primary on several grounds.

A major reason by him was that Mr Obaseki recently joined the party and that only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window before the waiver granted Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, should be allowed to partake in the primaries.

The PDP primaries is slated for the 25th of June having been postponed twice.