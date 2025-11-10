The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has affirmed Muhammed Gambo as the duly elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State....

Delivering a consequential judgment in suit no. FHC/LKJ/CS/39/2024, Justice Isah Danshan declared Gambo as the legitimate chairman of the party and directed his immediate swearing-in, emphasizing that “nature abhors a vacuum.”

Justice Danshan further ordered all relevant security agencies to ensure compliance with the ruling and mandated the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and other concerned authorities to recognize Gambo as the authentic state chairman of the party.

It will be recalled that Gambo emerged second in the August 31, 2024, state congress of the PDP. The supposed winner of that exercise, Enemona Anyebe, had earlier been barred from contesting.

Relying on the INEC-certified result sheets, the court held that the party’s established zoning arrangement was duly maintained, and that Gambo, having polled the highest number of valid votes, rightfully stands as the substantive chairman of the Kogi State PDP.

The court also dismissed a joinder suit filed by Tony Amego, who sought to be declared winner on the grounds of micro-zoning. Justice Danshan described Amego’s claim as baseless, undemocratic, and lacking in merit.

In his reaction, Muhammed Gambo welcomed the judgment as a “no victor, no vanquished” decision, stressing that the outcome represents a victory for all members of the PDP in Kogi State.

He pledged to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections and called on his co-contestants to unite in rebuilding the PDP for electoral success.