The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has adjourned hearing on the appeal filed by Omoyele Sowore, challenging the bail conditions imposed on him by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal high court Abuja.

A three-member panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro adjourned all criminal motion for appeal to 6th of May 2020.

Mr Sowore in the appeal is urging the court to set aside the bail conditions that restrict him from addressing public gatherings and leaving the FCT.