Breaking News

Court adjourns Igboho’s N500 Billion lawsuit against FG

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about Sunday Igboho: Court adjourns Igboho's N500 Billion case against FG Court Sitting

An Oyo state high court has adjourned the case of 500billion naira filed by Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho against the Federal Government till the 17th of September.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the judgement during a hearing between both parties, maintained that the interim order stopping order denying the Federal Government from freezing the account of the Yoruba Nation agitator still stands.

Sunday Adeyemo is seeking a five hundred billion naira compensation from the Federal Government following his claim of infringement on human rights by the Department of State security.

Counsel to Igboho Yomi Aliyu while reacting to this said the motion by the counsel to the Federal Government to nullify the interim order was not feasible.

He said it would be unjust if such motion is considered by the court.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Boeing to temporarily suspend production of 737 MAX airplanes in January

TVCN
Dec 17, 2019

Boeing says it will temporarily suspend production of its 737 Max airliner in January. (more…)…

Drop criminal charges against Tompolo, group begs FG

TVCN
Apr 14, 2018

The people of the Niger Delta have expressed their displeasure with the environmental pollution, and…

Four killed, many injured in attack on Catholic church in Burkina Faso

TVCN
May 27, 2019

Four people have been killed in an attack on a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso, the latest…

Chinese manufacturers converge on Lagos to improve trade

TVCN
Sep 6, 2018

Chinese businessmen, manufacturers and suppliers are in Lagos trying to strengthen business ties following…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Latest news about thye arrest of Sunday Adeyemo a.ka. Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic

Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho arrested in Benin Republic

20 Jul 2021 4.43 pm

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo,…

Continue reading
Current news about Court asking DSS to produce Igboho's arrested aide

Sunday Igboho: Court orders DSS to produce 12 arrested aides

23 Jul 2021 11.27 am

A Federal High Court has ordered the Department…

Continue reading
Latest news in Nigeria about Sunday Igboho

Updated: Seven persons allegedly killed as gunmen attack Sunday Igboho’s residence

01 Jul 2021 1.00 pm

Cars and property worth millions of naira…

Continue reading