1200 Corp Members sworn in for Orientation Course in Benue

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has called on the 2021 Batch B Stream 2 Corps members to familiarize themselves with the contents of the NYSC Act and the Bye- Laws.

Noting that the Oath of Alligiance sworn to by corps members is solemn and therefore encouraged them to find time to read, meditate, and be guided by the tenets of the laws for a successful and indelible service year.

The DG who spoke through the NYSC Benue State Coordinator, Abe Ashumate, gave this advise during the Oath- taking/ swearing- in Ceremony of the Batch B stream 2 Corps members deployed to Benue State.

He encouraged the youths to leverage on the various opportunities offered by the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development( SAED) programme, which is aimed at taming the tides of unemployment in the country .

The youth Corp members were urged to take cognisance of the reality of COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged them to present themselves for the Vaccines, which he stressed, are harmless.

He concluded by appreciating the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid -19 and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, for their immerse ,support and guidance towards safe conduct of the orientation Course Content within the context of the new normal.

Earlier, Oath of Allegiance was administered on the prospective corps members by the representative of the Honourable Chief Judge of Benue State, Honourable Justice Odinya .

One thousand two hundred Corps members were successfully sworn- in for the 2021 Batch B stream 2 orientation course in Benue State.