Counsel to challenge Igboho’s detention in ECOWAS Court

The detention of Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been extended by six months, according to the Nation.

The Counsel for the detained activist, Chief Yomi Aliyu SAN confirmed the extended incarceration of his client.

His admission is however contrary to claims by Abuja-based human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi on Saturday that the 49-year-old agitator will soon regain freedom.

Aliyu noted that there was no criminal charge or extradition request from Nigeria against Igboho.

He said: “Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Aliyu further disclosed that he would approach the court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court) to challenge the extended incarceration of his client.