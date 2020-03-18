The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Lawmakers believe a presidential address would reassure Nigerians, reinforce the government’s direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.

The Upper Legislative Chamber also advised the Government to consider restricting mass gatherings in order to curb the continuous spread.

They are asking the Government to recognise and treat the pandemic with more urgency and advised Nigerians to begin stockpiling household supplies in the case of a further spread.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said “If we feel we are safe, it will lead us to complacency.”

Nigeria earlier on Wednesday recorded five new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to eight.