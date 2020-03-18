The Lagos State Government says it will request religious leaders to stop Friday (Juma’at) and Sunday church services.

Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, stated this on Wednesday.

He said the religious leaders will be advised to shut down services in the interest of the public.

Mr Omotosho said this, few hours after Lagos recorded its seventh Coronavirus case.

“We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders Wednesday.

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services, wherever we have large gatherings.

“Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply,” Mr Omotosho said.