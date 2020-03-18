The Federal Government has announced restriction on entries into the country from 13 high-risk countries with the Coronavirus.

The Countries include : China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France Germany, Noway, USA, United kingdom, Switzerland and Netherlands.

These restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March, 2020 for four weeks, subject to review.

The federal Government also says it is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival.

All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, fourteen days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days.

The Federal Government wants Public Health Authorities of countries with high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and also endorses this travel advisories to their nationals to postpone travels to Nigeria.