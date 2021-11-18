Contractors to blame for accidents on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – Gov Abiodun

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, has stated that the contractors working on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be held liable for any accidents caused by a lack of safety signs.

Abiodun, while conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the Ogere toll gate end of the reconstruction work on Wednesday, read the riot acts, claiming that the contractors’ failure to put safety signs on the road had recently resulted in the unfortunate but avoidable loss of lives and carnage on the country’s busiest route.

The road, which witnessed another accident in the early hours of Wednesday, claimed the lives of five people. Three people were killed in another accident a few hours later, and 15 people were injured in varying degrees.

Governor Abiodun expressed his condolences to the affected families and promised to bring the matter to the attention of the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, to ensure that the rehabilitation work, which has been ongoing for decades, is completed as soon as possible.

While noting that the drivers of the trucks involved in the accident could not be entirely blamed for the accident, Abiodun added that the construction had “been too protracted” as a result of the contractor’s failure to provide all necessary safety signs.

Abiodun also advised motorists in the area to take their time when driving through the area.