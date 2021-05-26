The South East Zonal Public Hearing of the ongoing 1999 constitution amendment has kicked off in Enugu, the South East capital.

The chairman, Constitution review committee Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, represented by Senator Ike Ekweremadu elucidated on the need why the Senate adopted the bottom up approach to ensure the people would be able to make meaningful contributions to the constitutional exercise.

Items that feature prominently were issues bothering on devolution of power, revenue formula sharing, Federal Structure, Labour, Mining, Exploration, Electoral Reforms, Power Rotation amongst Regions, Sub National security and need to give bite to the chapter two of the constitution for the rights of the citizens to be justifiably protected .

State governors, National and state Assembly members from the three participating states of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, development partners are present to give bite to the ongoing constitution amendment exercise.

May 26, 2021

