Confusion as Oyo PDP produces two chairmen in state congress

Following the ongoing crisis in the People’s Democratic Party in Oyo state, two state chairmen have emerged in the party in the just concluded congress in the state.

Dayo Ogungbenro emerged as the State Chairman of the Governor Seyi Makinde’s led PDP with a total vote of three thousand one hundred and ten.

The Enugu state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who announced this at the end of the election also pronounced James Olukunle as the deputy chairman of the state’s PDP

Governor Seyi Makinde described the congress as historical, saying the party’s next national Congress would unite the entire country.

He called on the aggrieved members of the party to have a rethink and reunite with the part in the state.

Meanwhile, Michael Okunlade who emerged as the PDP Chairman of the aggrieved faction lamented that the governor had sidelined them in the affairs of the state.

He said the attention of the governor had been drawn to their grievances but he has refused to acknowledge their demands.