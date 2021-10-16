Breaking News

Ade Adetimehin returned as Ondo APC chairman

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Ondo APC returns Ade Adetimehin as Chairman Re-elected Ondo State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin

Ade Adetimehin has been returned as the Ondo state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC during the State Congress held at the International Culture & Event Centre, the Dome, Akure this Saturday.

Delegates converged on the Dome from the 18 local government areas of the State for the APC State congress.

Mr. Adetimehin and other executive members emerged through consensus mode adopted by the party in the state.

The Congress was chaired by a lawmaker representing Mikang, Shendam/Quaan-Pan Federal Constituency in the house of Representatives, Mr Komsol Logap.

Mr. Logap while addressing newsmen after the election commended the attitude of the party members which resulted to a peaceful process.

He said the exercise shows that the party is United in the state.

 

The newly elected executives were thereafter sworn-in by the chairman of the APC state Congress in ondo State.

