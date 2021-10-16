Breaking News

EFCC interrogates former Kano Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled a former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in connection with the alleged mismanagement of N10billion pension cash.

The pension remittances were alleged to have been used to fund a housing project for some cronies.

According to a source, the EFCC invited the former Governor following a petition by some retired employees of the Kano State Government. –

The source said: “Kwankwaso reported to the EFCC earlier on Saturday and he is currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the commission’s headquarters Abuja.

” He is being questioned over allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds and fraudulent allocation of government properties to cronies.

” Kwankwaso who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was first invited by the EFCC in September but failed to honour the invitation.”

Another source said he “may have been invited in relation to a petition by some retired employees of the Kano State Government who had earlier petitioned the EFCC, complaining that the former Governor mismanaged pension remittances to the tune of N10billion between 2011 and 2015, to fund a housing project for cronies.”

